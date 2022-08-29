A list of pick-your-own apple orchards near Ottawa

Red apples from Hall’s Apple Market. Photo by Katy Watts.

Apple season in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec is on for 2019! Call ahead to confirm the current apple crop! All of these locations are within about an hour from downtown Ottawa, unless noted.

Pick-your-own apple orchards near Ottawa

AppleStock Orchard (Winchester) Open seven days a week, 9am-5pm, with McIntosh apples.

Avonmore Berry Farm (near Casselman) Featuring free wagon rides in the afternoon.

Cannamore Orchard (near Casselman) A family-run farm east of Ottawa. They planted their first 500 apple trees in 1982 and have expanded the orchard several times over the past 30 years. Check out other special events and attractions during the fall.

Ferme Dagenais (Embrun) A biodynamic farm since 1998, offering organic apples. A note posted to their website this year says there are still apples but they’re higher in the trees “for people who are willing to work a little harder”.

Hall’s Apple Market (Brockville) A family-owned farm established in 1947. Twenty-nine varities of apples on 80 acres of orchard. They do weekly deliveries to Ottawa locations too.

Log Cabin Orchard (Osgoode) Named for a log cabin on the property that was the original homestead of Clarke Moses, an Irish immigrant who settled the farm in the early 1800’s.

Mountain Orchards (Kemptville) Mountain Orchards was originally established in 1932. The majority of the apple trees were direct descendants of the original McIntosh tree, first discovered by John McIntosh in Dundela, Ontario, in 1829.

Orleans Fruit Farm (Orleans) Open Saturdays and Sunday in September, this is a really convenient and familiar landmark for east-enders. It’s located on St. Joseph Blvd just east of the Rockliffe Parkway.

Pine Hill Orchard (Bourget) Features 20 varieties of apples, and you can make your own cider on their Amish press. Also features wagon rides and a picnic area.

Pinewood Orchards (Kanata) Conveniently located on Herzberg near March Road near all the high tech offices in Kanata North. Several different varieties of apples from our 800+ full-size trees, most of which are more than 50 years old. There’s also a small market with fresh fruits and vegetables. Open 7 days a week in season.

Verger Croque-Pomme (Thurso, Quebec) Over 4 hecatres of orchards, with new varieties added every year.

Domaine Cleroux (Casselman) About 40 minutes east of Ottawa. Often puts on events for family and children.

Apple picking tips

Bring bags and a good pair of shoes.

Call ahead to check on crop conditions and availability - they can sell out quickly.

Apple season in Ottawa usually runs from late August to mid-October.

Apples should be firm and bruise-free.

Ask the farmer which apples are ripe – different varieties of apples have different colours when they’re ready to pick and eat. Ripeness is calculated from the number of days since the trees flowered.

(Originally published September 2015)