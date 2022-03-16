A list of maple syrup sugar bushes near Ottawa

Three buckets. Collecting sap in Vanier during maple syrup season. Photo by Tony Bailey.

Visiting a sugar bush has been a springtime activity in our area for generations. Several farms and maple syrup operations in Ontario and Quebec offer tours and programming for kids and families. The sap starts flowing as soon as the weather warms up, usually in late February / early March. As one local sugar bush puts it: “nothing says Canada quite like mmm….maple!”

Sugar Bushes - Ontario

Here’s a list of sugar bushes near Ottawa that have web sites. You should check the web site or call ahead to make sure they’re open for business. If we’ve made any errors or omissions, please let us know!

Cabanes a Sucre - Quebec

Here’s a list of sugar bushes near Gatineau that have web sites. You should check the web site or call ahead to make sure they’re open for business. If we’ve made any errors or omissions, please let us know!