A guide to 2023 NCC Weekend Bikedays

12 May 2023 / #recreation A guide to 2023 NCC Weekend BikedaysPhoto: Cycling along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in May 2021. (Devyn Barrie/OttawaStart.com)The 53rd season of NCC Weekend Bikedays is on for 2023 from May 13 to October 9. An Ottawa summertime favourite since 1970, the bikedays offer residents more space to get out, be active and enjoy beautiful scenery on the national capital's parkways. This year's program is sponsored by Access Storage and Cubeit.Nearly 50 km of parkway reserved for active useOn weekends and holiday Mondays, between May 13 and October 9, enjoy car-free use of:Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway — both westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway — both lanes between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m."We are mindful of the challenges that work on the Champlain Bridge is creating for residents on both sides of the river and have therefore made some adjustments to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway schedule," said the NCC.Note that it can take up to one hour for crews to safely clear the parkways after the posted closing time, so motor vehicle access is not restored right away.Plus: Ride the QEDAdditionally, 2.4 km of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway (between Fifth Avenue and Somerset) will be reserved for active users from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holiday Mondays from May 13 to June 25.Then, from Canada Day to Labour Day on Sept. 4, the QED will be reserved for active users seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Then it goes back to just weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9.Check out ncc-ccn.gc.ca for more info on the Queen Elizabeth Drive active use program.Gatineau Park parkwaysThe network of parkways in Gatineau Park will be available for active use:All day on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.Until 8 a.m. on Wednesdays.Until noon on Saturdays and Sundays.The NCC is extending its free Gatineau Park shuttle service for an additional five weekends this year. The service will run all day on Saturdays and Sundays between May 20 and August 27. "The service is accessible for persons with reduced mobility: all stops are accessible, and all shuttles are equipped with an access ramp and low floor. In addition, there is a bicycle rack available on all the buses," the NCC said.More info on Gatineau Park…