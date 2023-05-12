A guide to 2023 NCC Weekend Bikedays

On weekends and holiday Mondays, between May 13 and October 9, enjoy car-free use of:

Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway — both westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway — both lanes between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are mindful of the challenges that work on the Champlain Bridge is creating for residents on both sides of the river and have therefore made some adjustments to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway schedule," said the NCC.

Note that it can take up to one hour for crews to safely clear the parkways after the posted closing time, so motor vehicle access is not restored right away.