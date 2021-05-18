A big list of Ottawa farmers' markets

Fresh farmers produce at a stall in the Byward Market, early on a Sunday morning. Photo by Jamie McCaffrey via the OttawaStart Flickr Pool.

The oldest food market in Ottawa – and one of the oldest in Canada – is the historic Byward Market, established in 1826 by Lt-Col. John By. But it’s just one of about a dozen markets in urban and suburban Ottawa, including the historic Parkdale Market (established 1927) and the popular Ottawa Farmers' Market at Lansdowne Park.

Additions or corrections for this list? Let us know!

Urban markets

Byward Market

The entire area immediately east of Sussex and north of Rideau is now known as “The Byward Market”, a name that dates back to the historic food market that was established by Lt-Col. John By in 1826. You’ll still find fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and other vendors in one of Ottawa’s most historic neighbourhoods. Vendors typically operate May to October although you’ll find some year-round.

The entire area immediately east of Sussex and north of Rideau is now known as “The Byward Market”, a name that dates back to the historic food market that was established by Lt-Col. John By in 1826. You’ll still find fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and other vendors in one of Ottawa’s most historic neighbourhoods. Vendors typically operate May to October although you’ll find some year-round. Ottawa Farmers' Market (Lansdowne Park)

At Lansdowne Park in Aberdeen Square every Sunday from 10am-3pm, the Ottawa Farmers’ Market showcases local farmers, small-batch artisan producers and artists who grow, raise and make their own food, arts and crafts. This market is open all year long, with a winter market indoors when it’s cold and a summer market starting in early May.

(Lansdowne Park) At Lansdowne Park in Aberdeen Square every Sunday from 10am-3pm, the Ottawa Farmers’ Market showcases local farmers, small-batch artisan producers and artists who grow, raise and make their own food, arts and crafts. This market is open all year long, with a winter market indoors when it’s cold and a summer market starting in early May. Ottawa Organic Farmers Market

At Riverside United Church, 3191 Riverside Dr. Open Saturdays 10am-12pm, all year long.

At Riverside United Church, 3191 Riverside Dr. Open Saturdays 10am-12pm, all year long. Parkdale Market

At the corner of Parkdale and Wellington in Hintonburg. This market was established in 1924 and is run by Ottawa Markets. Formerly it was managed by the City of Ottawa. Features fresh fruit and vegetables and flowers. Open 9am-5pm, 7 days a week.

At the corner of Parkdale and Wellington in Hintonburg. This market was established in 1924 and is run by Ottawa Markets. Formerly it was managed by the City of Ottawa. Features fresh fruit and vegetables and flowers. Open 9am-5pm, 7 days a week. Beechwood Farmers' Market (Vanier/New Edinburgh)

The Beechwood Market is a modern farmers' market offering in 2021 a hybrid online and onsite shopping experience. Online shopping is supported, with options for delivery or pickup. The in-person market is open this season every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 5 to October 9 at Optimiste Park, 43 Ste Cecile St.

The Beechwood Market is a modern farmers' market offering in 2021 a hybrid online and onsite shopping experience. Online shopping is supported, with options for delivery or pickup. The in-person market is open this season every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 5 to October 9 at Optimiste Park, 43 Ste Cecile St. Main Farmers' Market

Shop online and pick up your purchases at 210 Main Street every Saturday 9 a.m. to noon from May 29 until the end of October in 2021.

Shop online and pick up your purchases at 210 Main Street every Saturday 9 a.m. to noon from May 29 until the end of October in 2021. Westboro Farmers Market

Located at the Byron Linear Park bordered by Golden, Bryon, Richmond and Broadview Avenues. Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 to October 30.

Suburban & rural markets

Gatineau / Outaouais Markets