A big list of Ottawa farmers' markets
Fresh farmers produce at a stall in the Byward Market, early on a Sunday morning. Photo by Jamie McCaffrey via the OttawaStart Flickr Pool.
The oldest food market in Ottawa – and one of the oldest in Canada – is the historic Byward Market, established in 1826 by Lt-Col. John By. But it’s just one of about a dozen markets in urban and suburban Ottawa, including the historic Parkdale Market (established 1927) and the popular Ottawa Farmers' Market at Lansdowne Park.
Urban markets
- Byward Market
The entire area immediately east of Sussex and north of Rideau is now known as “The Byward Market”, a name that dates back to the historic food market that was established by Lt-Col. John By in 1826. You’ll still find fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and other vendors in one of Ottawa’s most historic neighbourhoods. Vendors typically operate May to October although you’ll find some year-round.
- Ottawa Farmers' Market (Lansdowne Park)
At Lansdowne Park in Aberdeen Square every Sunday from 10am-3pm, the Ottawa Farmers’ Market showcases local farmers, small-batch artisan producers and artists who grow, raise and make their own food, arts and crafts. This market is open all year long, with a winter market indoors when it’s cold and a summer market starting in early May.
- Ottawa Organic Farmers Market
At Riverside United Church, 3191 Riverside Dr. Open Saturdays 10am-12pm, all year long.
- Parkdale Market
At the corner of Parkdale and Wellington in Hintonburg. This market was established in 1924 and is run by Ottawa Markets. Formerly it was managed by the City of Ottawa. Features fresh fruit and vegetables and flowers. Open 9am-5pm, 7 days a week.
- Beechwood Farmers' Market (Vanier/New Edinburgh)
The Beechwood Market is a modern farmers' market offering in 2021 a hybrid online and onsite shopping experience. Online shopping is supported, with options for delivery or pickup. The in-person market is open this season every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 5 to October 9 at Optimiste Park, 43 Ste Cecile St.
- Main Farmers' Market
Shop online and pick up your purchases at 210 Main Street every Saturday 9 a.m. to noon from May 29 until the end of October in 2021.
- Westboro Farmers Market
Located at the Byron Linear Park bordered by Golden, Bryon, Richmond and Broadview Avenues. Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 to October 30.
Suburban & rural markets
- Almonte Farmers' Market
In the parking lot of the Almonte Public Library (beside the Beer Store). Open Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Victoria Day, 2021.
- Carleton Place Farmers' Market
At Market Square (Beckwith @ Lake Avenue), open Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Carp Farmers' Market
At the Carp Fairgrounds, about 10km from the Carp Road exit on the 417. Open Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May to October.
- Cumberland Farmers' Market
Located at the R.J. Kennedy Community Centre, 1115 Dunning Road (Cumberland Arena), between Orleans and Rockland. Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting early June.
- Kanata Farmers' Market
745 Kanata Avenue (Centrum). Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May to November.
- Kemptville Farmers' Market
200 Sanders Street at the B & H parking lot in Kemptville, south of Ottawa. Sundays noon to 4pm from May 23 to the end of October.
- Log Farm
670 Cedarview Road (between Hunt Club & Fallowfield). Open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 22 and running until the end of October.
- Manotick Farmers' Market At Watson’s Mill every Saturday from late June to early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Metcalfe Farmers Market
At the Metcalfe Fairgrounds, southeast of the city. Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting May 8.
- North Gower Farmers' Market
Note: Opening of the North Gower Farmers' Market is delayed in 2021. A post on their Facebook page says they will not be open in May, but possibly in the summer. At 2397 Roger Stevens Drive, just west of North Gower. Look for the big red barn. Open Saturdays 8:30am to 1 pm.
- Orléans Market – Ray Friel Centre
Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 20.
- Stittsville Farmers' Market
At Village Square Park at the corner of Stittsville Main and Abbott from early May to late October. Thursdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Perth Farmers' Market Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crystal Palace on the Tay Basin.
Gatineau / Outaouais Markets
- Old Chelsea Market
Centre Meredith, 23 ch. Cecil, Chelsea. Open on Thursdays from 4pm–7pm starting June 3 until October 15.
- The Old Aylmer Market (Marché Vieux Aylmer).
At the Cabaret la Basoche Parking lot (120 Principale Street, Gatineau) Open Sundays from 10am to 3pm from early June to early October.
- Wakefield Market
The Wakefield Market is temporarily relocating in 2021 to the overflow parking beside Ski Vorlage. Open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from May 15 to October 16.